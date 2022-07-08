A 28-year-old man reported a disturbance Thursday morning in the 1700 block of Azalea Street.
The incident occurred when a group of people refused leave a house after they had been staying there for a while after being asked to leave.
They were forced to leave by the resident, but details on if a weapon was involved is still to be determined as those involved each gave conflicting reports to officers, said Victoria Police Sgt. Matthew Dailey.
After being forced to leave, the group came back later and threw a brick through the windshield of the resident’s green 1997 Chevrolet Silverado, Dailey said. The windshield is estimated to cost $150.
The incident was reported to Victoria Police at 6:52 a.m. Thursday, according the incident report.
No arrest has been made as the incident is still under investigation, Dailey said.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals July 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent cause bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Telferner woman by officers July 7 on warrants charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and violation of probation in a engaging in organized criminal activity case.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers July 7 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with criminal trespass, bail jumping or failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 7 on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, theft of property $100-$750 and bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 7 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous conviction and on a warrant for a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old McAllen man by deputies July 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers July 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 7 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Cuero woman by officers July 7 on suspicion of criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers July 7 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers July 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo woman by officers July 8 on a Calhoun County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Daisetta man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possess of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
