An 81-year-old Victoria woman reported five rings stolen, including an engagement and wedding ring set, to Victoria police Thursday evening.
The theft was reported at 7:12 p.m. in the 1500 block of Victoria Station Drive, according to police records.
The rings were last known to be secure 2:30 p.m. and were found missing at 7 p.m.
Two men, one heavy set and one skinny, in reflective vests stole the rings after getting access to the woman’s apartment by posing as city maintenance crew members checking on the building’s water, Victoria police Lt. Mike Hernandez said.
When the woman went to her dresser and saw an earring on the ground, she suspected items were missing, Hernandez said.
“If you live in an apartment complex, and you haven’t reported any issues with your water that should be a red flag,” he said. “If you do see someone looking to check your water, ask for credentials or speak to a supervisor to confirm they are suppose to be there.”
Beyond the engagement and wedding ring set, a birthstone ring, promise ring and dinner ring were stolen, according to the incident report.
All of the rings were valued at $2,000, Hernandez said.
The incident is considered a theft of property $750-$2,500 case, according to police.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 18 on warrants charging her with criminal trespass, credit card or debit card abuse and surety off bond in a possession of dangerous drug case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault date, family, household member with a weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 18 on a Taylor County warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on failure to identify fugitive intent to give false information, two counts of unlawful use of criminal instrument, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, fraud use or possession of identifying information number items 50 or more, credit or debit card abuse, forgery of financial instrument, forgery of financial instrument enhanced and violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by troopers Aug. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Matamoros man by officers Aug. 18 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 18 on warrants charging him with three counts of theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a aggravated assault of date, family member or household member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a aggravated assault of date, family member or household member with a weapon with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 18 charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 18 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespass habitation, shelter, superfund or infrastructure.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies Aug. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 19 on a warrant charging her with burglary of vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.