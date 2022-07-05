Officers arrested Terry Raymond Henderson, 35, of Edna, Friday on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault.
Henderson remained in the Victoria County jail Tuesday, with his bond set at $200,000.
On Sunday evening, officers responded to a call from the 100 block of Cozzi Circle, where a 36-year-old victim was sexually assaulted, authorities said.
Officers subsequently arrested Deandre Batts, 28, of Victoria; Gabriel Mayorga, 37, of Gonzales; and Roberto Garza, 42, of Corpus Christi, on suspicion of sexual assault and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The men remained jailed Tuesday with their bonds set at $75,000, each.
Arrested
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Edna man by deputies July 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Corpus Christi man by officers July 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers July 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Pharr man by deputies July 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Uvalde woman by deputies July 1 on warrants charging her with resisting arrest or transport, two on bail jumping and failure to appear, and violation of bond or a protective order.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 1 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a cruelty to non-livestock animals case.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Humble woman by deputies July 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Placedo man by deputies July 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Willis man by troopers July 2 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 3 on warrants charging him with assault causing injury to a family member and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by troopers July 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on warrants charging him with robbery and driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers July 3 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers on July 3 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of burglary of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Bloomington woman by officers July 3 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family or household member, second time within 12 months, violation of bond or a protective order, and a Class C misdemeanor, as well as a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Seadrift man by deputies July 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers July 3 on a bond forfeiture warrant charging him with obstruction or retaliation.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Telferner man by officers July 3 on suspicion of possessing a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams, as well as on two warrants both charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Lawton, Oklahoma man by troopers July 4 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram; resisting arrest, search, or transport; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; bail jumping and failure to appear; unlawful carrying of a weapon; and, tampering with or fabricating evidence in order impair an investigation.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 4 on warrants charging her with assaulting a family or household member with a previous conviction, terroristic threat to a family or household member, and failure to identify as a fugitive with the intention of giving false information.
VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 4 on suspicion of home burglary, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by by officers July 4 on suspicion of assaulting a public servant, resisting arrest or transport, and driving while intoxicated, as well as a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies July 4 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers July 5 on suspicion of home burglary.
