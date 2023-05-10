Graffiti was reported at a Victoria business on Tuesday.
The report was made about 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Ben Jordan Street, according to a Victoria Police Department report.
The victim was listed as Airgas.
It was unclear Wednesday whether anyone was arrested.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on a DeWitt County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and a Victoria County warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Kingsville man by deputies May 10 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.