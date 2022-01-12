A Victoria County jury on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man to 35 years in prison on the third day of trial proceedings.
Joshua Lee Vasquez, of Victoria, was convicted of aggravated assault, causing serious bodily injury and assault of a family member with a previous conviction for two incidents from June and July, according to a Victoria County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The jury began deliberations Tuesday afternoon. They returned a guilty verdict Wednesday morning, according to court records.
Soon after taking a lunch break, the jury returned the punishment verdict — a 35-year sentence in prison, according to court records.
Vazquez must serve at least half of the 35-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. The sentences will run concurrently.
The case was prosecuted by Chief Felony Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries and Assistant District Attorney Zachary Miles.
Beeville defense attorney Neal Connors was court-appointed to represent Vasquez.
District Judge Eli Garza presided over the trial.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against family and assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Placedo man by deputies Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information, on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a credit card or debit card abuse case, on a warrant charging her with felony bail jumping and failure to appear and on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him two Class C misdemeanors and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 65-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
