A 44-year-old Victoria woman reported her lawn mower stolen in 1300 block of East Rio Grande Street.
The lawn mower was reported stolen to Victoria police at 4:16 p.m. Thursday and was last known to be secure at 2 a.m.
The lawn mower is estimated to be worth $100, according to a police report.
The crime was classified as a theft of property $100-750, which is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 2 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 2 on Dawson County warrants charging her with silent abusive call or electronic communication to 911 service, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 66-year-old Victoria man by troopers June 2 on DeWitt County warrants charging him with four counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 2 on warrants charging in him with surety off bond in theft of firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm cases.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 2 on warrants charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Bloomington man by officers June 2 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers June 2 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 3 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
