A Victoria man was arrested Tuesday on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a sexual assault case, as well as for failing to register as a sex offender.
U.S. Marshal officials arrested Joe Frank Valdez Jr., 46, on the warrants stemming from a sexual assault that occurred in May 2021.
Valdez remained incarcerated at the Victoria County jail Wednesday, with a bond set for each offense, $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.
Officers arrested Martha M. Garcia, 38, Victoria, Tuesday on a warrant charging her with tampering with evidence in a family violence case, with a previous family violence conviction.
Garcia also remained incarcerated Wednesday with her bond set at $40,000.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 28 on suspicion of injuring a child, disabled or elderly person, and a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a criminal mischief Between $100-$750 case.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 28 on a warrant charging him with violation or probation in an obstruction or retaliation case, as well as two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 28 on a warrant charging her with tampering with a witness in a family violence case, with a previous family violence conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Cypers man by deputies June 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a money laundering less than $300 case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 28 on on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, unlawful weapon carrying, and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
