Police said they arrested an armed man on an assault charge near an ongoing youth baseball game in Victoria Thursday.
Romeo Lee Martinez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest or detention charges, according to a Victoria Police Department Facebook post published Friday afternoon.
At 9:04 p.m., police were called to the Victoria Skate Park, 307 N. Ben Wilson St., where a disturbance was reported. There, they spoke to people at the park and learned Martinez had stolen a cell phone and displayed a handgun, according to authorities.
Police observed a handgun in Martinez's waistband after he ran from police.
Romeo ran toward the nearby Victoria Youth Sports Complex, 107 N. Ben Jordan St., where baseball games was being played.
Officers then deployed a Taser on Romeo and arrested him.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man July 21 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a deadly conduct discharge of a firearm case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man July 21 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man July 21 by troopers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a kidnapping case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on warrants charging him with two counts of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of a habitation case.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man July 21 by officers on warrants charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man July 21 by troopers on warrants charging him with two counts of theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man July 21 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a theft of property $750-$2,500 case and violation of probation in a tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Bloomington man July 21 by deputies on warrants charging him with violation of parole and eight Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man July 21 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Edna man July 21 by deputies on warrants charging him with two counts of bail jumping or failure to appear and two counts of bond forfeiture in an unlawful carrying of a weapon and resisting arrest, search or transport cases.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man July 22 by officers on suspicion of false report to law enforcement, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman July 22 by officers on Harris County warrants charging him with making a terroristic threat to a family or household member and driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman July 22 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
