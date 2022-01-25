A 43-year-old San Antonio man was arrested Monday by troopers on a warrant charging him with online solicitation of a minor.
The man was arrested at 7:45 p.m. Monday and was booked into the Victoria County Jail at 10:45 p.m.
No bond has been set, according to the Victoria County Jail website.
A person commits online solicitation of a minor if they communicate through an electronic message service or system, or through a commercial online service, knowingly soliciting a minor to meet them or another person with the intent of engaging in sexual conduct with the minor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Online solicitation of a minor is a third degree felony that can become a second degree felony if the minor is under 14 or the suspect believes them to be under 14.
A third degree felony is punishable by 2-10 years in prison and a possible fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code. A second degree felony is punishable by 2-20 years in prison and a possible fine up to $10,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 24 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Jan. 24 on bond forfeiture warrants charging him in engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property $2,500-$30,000 cases.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 24 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 24 on warrants charging him with two counts bail jumping or failure to appear, four Class C misdemeanors, aggravated assault assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint and two bond forfeiture warrants charging him in failure to identify and possession of a controlled substance 3-28 grams cases.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Houston man by deputies Jan. 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 25 on a surety of bond warrant in a smuggling of persons case.
