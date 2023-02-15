Deputies arrested a man on a money laundering charge Thursday, according to jail records.
The 34-year-old McAllen man was arrested about 1 a.m. and booked into the Victoria County Jail.
The man was charged with money laundering between $2,500-$30,000.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 14 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury and theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 14 on warrants charging him with two counts of bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in two criminal trespass cases and violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 15 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a criminal trespass case.