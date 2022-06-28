Joe Anthony Carrera, 49, of Victoria, was arrested by officers Friday on a warrant charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Carrera was still in custody at the Victoria County Jail Tuesday. His bond is set at $100,000.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies June 27 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers June 27 on suspicion of violating bond or a protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 27 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA —A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 27 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 27 on a warrant charging him with reckless driving.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers June 27 on a warrant charging him with terroristic threats against a family or household member.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 28 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury and criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 28 on suspicion of intoxication assault with a vehicle.
