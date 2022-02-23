A 50-year-old man reported cash stolen and a vehicle damaged Tuesday night in the 700 block of East North Street.
The cash stolen was valued between $100 and $750, and damage to a 2007 tan Chrysler Town and Country was estimated at less than $100, according to a Victoria Police Department report
The incident was reported to Victoria police at 9:08 p.m.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000. Criminal mischief less than $100 is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man Feb. 22 by officers on a Fort Bend bond forfeiture warrant for driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Kerrville woman Feb. 22 by deputies on a warrant charging her with cruelty to nonlivestock animals by failing to provide food.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man Feb. 22 by deputies on suspicion of tampering with government records.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 22 by officers on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old La Porte man Feb. 22 by officers on Harris County warrants from Harris County for driving while intoxicated second offense and driving while intoxicated 3rd offense.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 22 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man Feb. 22 by officers on suspicion of reckless bodily injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man Feb. 22 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 22 by officers on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 22 by officers on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order and four counts of possession of dangerous drugs.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man Feb. 22 by Victoria College police officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man Feb. 22 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Palacios man Feb. 23 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.