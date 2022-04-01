A 30-year-old man from outside Victoria reported being robbed at gunpoint by a woman with a machine gun early Friday morning.
The man was robbed at 4:20 a.m. in the 2000-block of North Vine Street and the woman stole $2,000 in valuables, including an iPhone 11 , according to the incident report.
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony punishable by 5-99 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 31 on an out of state warrant charging him with fugitive from justice.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers March 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Inez man by troopers March 31 on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor and online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct. The man was also arrested on warrants charging him with burglary of vehicle and violation of probation in a burglary of building case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 31 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and aggravated assault date, family, house member with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 31 on a Jackson County warrant charging her with violation of probation in a fraud possession of a controlled substance
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Nursery man by deputies March 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Gainesville man by deputies March 31 on warrants charging him with theft of property $2,500-30,000 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 31 on a bench warrant.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 31 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in an assault family or house member impede breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers April 1 on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury family member.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers April 1 on warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams. She was also arrested on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in an assault causes bodily injury family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers April 1 on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury family member, obstruction or retaliation and resisting arrest, search or transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.