Mathis resident Raymond David Hale, 52, was arrested by Victoria police on suspicion of multiple drug charges Tuesday afternoon.
Hale was booked into the Victoria County Jail and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance fewer than 20 abuse units, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
His bail was set at $52,500
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by deputies on warrants charging him with violation of probation in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated cases.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by troopers on suspicion of delivery of marijuana between 5-50 lbs.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman Jan. 24 by deputies on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman Jan. 24 by deputies on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an aggravated robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by deputies on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by deputies on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by officers on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Houston man Jan. 24 by officers on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a second offense driving while intoxicated second case.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Edinburg man Jan. 24 by troopers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Goliad man Jan. 24 by officers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bloomington man Jan. 24 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a sex offender's duty to register every 10 years case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man Jan. 24 by officers on suspicion of assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation and evading arrest or detention as well as on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $750-2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Port Lavaca man Jan. 24 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.