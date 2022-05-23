Adam Lee Gomez, 35, of Mission, was arrested by deputies in Victoria County on Saturday evening on suspicion of smuggling people.
He remained in custody Monday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 2-400 grams case.
- VICTORIA —A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers May 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 20 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man on suspicion of property theft $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Edna woman by officers May 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers May 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 21 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 21 on a warrant charging him with obstructing a highway or passage.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Houston man by officers May 21 on suspicion of property theft $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA —A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 22 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 22 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transportation and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers May 22 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers May 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Tomball man by deputies May 23 on warrants charging him with resisting arrest, search, or transportation; and criminal trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.