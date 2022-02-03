A 26-year-old Muldoon man was arrested by deputies Tuesday on drug charges.
Deputies arrested him on three bond forfeiture warrants and two warrants charging him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance 28-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and two Class C Misdemeanors.
He was booked into the county jail at 4:04 p.m.
The man's bond on all charges totals $60,700, according online jail records. The man was still in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 2 by officers on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 2 by officers on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by deputies on a warrant for violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man Feb. 2 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 2 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 2 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
