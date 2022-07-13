Officers arrested James Everett Jewett, 29, of Pasadena, California, Tuesday on three warrants charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case, as well as on bail jumping and failure to appear and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
Jewett remained jailed Wednesday on bonds totaling $40,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bay City woman by deputies July 12 on warrants charging her with theft of property between $100-$750, bail jumping and failure to appear, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Inez man by officers July 11 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case, and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 12 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 12 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a property theft between $750-$2,500case, and a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a property theft of more than $2500, with a previous conviction, case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers July 12 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 12 on suspicion of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshal July 12 on a bond forfeiture warrant in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Goliad man by officers July 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna woman by officers July 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.