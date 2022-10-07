Victoria police were dispatched to an altercation involving a gun about 12:01 a.m. Friday at a specialty store near Silvermine Apartments.in the 6800 block of North Navarro Street, according to a police report.
The incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between a customer and an employee. The customer appeared to have had a gun, but it was later determined no offense happened, according to the report.
"Through preliminary investigation, it was observed that the customer had a gun on his person and had left the location prior to officer arrival. This prompted police to be contacted," department spokesperson Lauren Meaux said.
The officers made a report and forwarded it to the department's investigation division who later determined there was no offense, Meaux said.
No injuries were reported, no citations were issued and no one was arrested, she said.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an unlawful carrying a weapon on alcohol premises case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Yoakum man by officers Oct. 6 on warrants charging him with violation of parole and failing a drug test with a falsification device.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Texas City man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.