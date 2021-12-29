A gold necklace and a silver watch were reported stolen Tuesday to Victoria police, according to a police report.
The jewelry was reported stolen from a home in the 3400 block of East Red River Street at 12:55 p.m.
The incident was classified by police as theft of property valued at $100 - $750, according to the police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Bloomington man by officers Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felonies, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm at individuals and theft of a firearm cases.
- VICTORIA — A 72-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 28 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 4 - 400 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, property theft valued at $100 - $750 and bail jumping and failure to appear cases.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.