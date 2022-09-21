Deputies arrested Marion Martin Skoruppa, 53, of Telferner, Wednesday on a warrant charging him with harassment.
Skoruppa was released from jail Wednesday.
Deputies also arrested Antonio Roberto Salcido, 49, of Victoria, Tuesday, on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
Salcido has since been released from jail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in two vehicle burglary cases.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by U.S. Marshals Service officials Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Mission Valley man by troopers Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 20 on suspicion of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds, as well as on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a home burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 20 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 21 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Point Comfort man by officers Sept. 21 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.