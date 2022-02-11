Victoria police received a report of property theft at 7:06 p.m. Thursday from the Walmart at 4001 Houston Highway.
An outlet switch as well as a face and body wash were reported stolen. The items were valued under $100 and were recovered.
The crime was classified as a theft of property less than $100 enhanced if at trial, according to the police report.
Theft of property less than $100 is a Class C misdemeanor according to the Texas Penal Code. If the charge is enhanced at a trial, the charge could become a Class B misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code.
A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man Feb. 10 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Brazoria man Feb. 10 by deputies on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and eight Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man Feb. 10 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
