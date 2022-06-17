A 55-year-old Victoria man reported two Wise Camera's damaged to Victoria police about 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1300-block of East Power Avenue.
The incident is being considered a criminal mischief $100 to $750 case, according to the incident report.
Criminal mischief $100 to $750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers June 16 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated intoxicated second offense.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers June 16 on suspicion of continuous violence against family and violant of bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 16 on warrants charging him with manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance less 28 grams, manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams and a Anderson County Warrant charging him with manufacture and or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old San Antonio man by deputies June 16 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense and a bench warrant.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 16 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 16 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary habitation intend other felony case.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 16 on suspicion of harassment of public servant
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies June 16 on a warrant charging her with false alarm or report.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 17 on warrants charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces case.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers June 17 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
