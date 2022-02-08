Police received a report of vandalism at 5:38 p.m. Monday at Best Recovery Healthcare, an alcohol and drug detox rehab center in Victoria.
A door was damaged with the estimated cost of damages being $100-$750. Police classified the report of vandalism as criminal mischief $100-$750.
Criminal mischief $100-$750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment of up to 180 days and a maximum fine of $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Inez woman by deputies Feb. 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Edna man by deputies Feb. 7 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Inez man by deputies Feb. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 7 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Aransas man by deputies Feb. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of metal or body armor by a felon and an in-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams.
