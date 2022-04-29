VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man was arrested by police April 28 on five warrants, according to a Victoria County jail report.
One warrant charged him with theft of services between $750-$2,500.
Two warrants charged him with bail jumping and failure to appear
The last two warrants charged him with bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram cases.
Arrested
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies April 28 on two warrants charging her with forgery of a financial instrument between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria man by police April 28 on a warrant charging him with Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Austin woman by deputies April 28 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in an engaging in organized criminal activity case and a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a theft of property between $2,500 to $30,000, enhanced case.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers April 29 on suspicion of three charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers April 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, theft of a firearm, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man was deputies April 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Sinton woman by deputies April 29 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a theft of property $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.