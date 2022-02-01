A 45-year-old Victoria man was arrested by police Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint, exposure to significant bodily injury.
He was also arrested on two charges of criminal trespass.
The man was booked into the Victoria County Jail at 3:53 a.m., where he remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online jail records and the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
The man's bond was set at $280,000 total for both offenses, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man Jan. 31 by officers on suspicion of injury of a child, elderly person or disabled person.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Inez man Jan. 31 by deputies on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Yoakum man Jan. 31 by deputies on bench warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation and another bench warrant charge.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man Jan. 31 by officers on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass and on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man Feb. 1 by officers on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man Feb. 1 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man Feb. 1 by officers on suspicion of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
