The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office arrested Victoria resident George Guadalupe Morales, 58, Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code. The minimum prison term is increased to 25 years depending on the age of the child and the circumstances of the offense.
Morales’ bail was set at $75,000, according to Victoria County Jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Yoakum man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation intend other felony case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Zapata man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Houston man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram,
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams and on a Goliad County warrant charging him with theft of property $30K-150K.