Police arrested Aureliano Montes-Benitez on warrants charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.
Montes-Benitez remained jailed in the Victoria County Jail on Tuesday with a $50,000 bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo woman by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on a warrant charging him with firearm theft.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 28 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Edna man by officers Nov. 28 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a terroristic threat causing fear of imminent injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Beeville woman by deputies Nov. 28 on a warrant charging her with home burglary with the intent to commit a felony.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 28 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 28 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 28 on a warrant charging her with violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 28 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 28 on a warrant charging him with obstruction or retaliation and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 28 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Edna woman by deputies Nov. 28 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a firearm theft case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with a witness in a family violence case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 29 on suspicion of a silent or abusive call or electronic communication to 911.