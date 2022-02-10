A 37-year-old Victoria man was arrested Thursday by officers on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
The man was arrested at 1:37 a.m. and booked into the Victoria County Jail.
The man was no longer in the jail as of Thursday evening, according to online jail records.
Assault causing injury to a family member is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and fine of $4,000, according the Texas Penal Code. The charge can be elevated to a felony if the suspect has a prior family violence conviction.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 9 on warrant charging him with assault of a family member or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging him with criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 9 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and fleeing from a police officer.
