Victoria police arrested on Wednesday a 38-year-old man on suspicion of drug charges.
He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, according to jail records.
The man was arrested at 1:09 p.m. and booked into the Victoria County Jail.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Jan. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Point Comfort man by officers Jan. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Breaux Bridge, La. man by deputies Jan. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officer Jan. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 19 on warrants charging her with felony bail jumping and failure to appear and bond forfeiture in a violation of parole case.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — a 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 19 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 19 on surety off bond warrants in an assault causing bodily injury to family member and an interference with emergency request for assistance cases.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 19 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 20 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Dresser, Wis. woman by officers Jan. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated; resisting arrest, search or transportation; assault of a public servant; and harassment of public servant.
VICTORIA — A 76-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 20 on a warrant charging him with promotion of prostitution.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 21 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
