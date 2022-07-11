Officers arrested Robert Pereira Jr., 41, of Victoria, Sunday morning on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as on suspicion of continuous violence against a family member.
Continuous violence against a family member, as defined in the Texas Penal Code, means that the offender has committed violence against a family member at least twice within a 12-month period. This offense is a third-degree felony.
He remained jailed Monday with his bond set at $30,000.
Bloomington man suspected of assaulting family member
Deputies arrested Cameron Murray, 26, of Bloomington, Friday evening on suspicion of assaulting a family member, causing injury.
Cameron was released Saturday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Placedo woman by officers July 8 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 8 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers July 8 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief impairing or interrupting public service.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Daisetta man by officers July 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers July 9 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 9 on warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers July 9 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTOTRIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Cuero man by deputies on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a striking an on-duty unattended vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Bloomington man by deputies July 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, as well as on a warrant charging her with theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers July 9 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 9 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 10 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as well as on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers July 11 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers July 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
