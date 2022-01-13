Victoria police arrested on Wednesday a 23-year-old man on suspicion of deadly conduct, according to jail records.
The man was arrested at 8:08 p.m.
He was booked into the Victoria County Jail. He was no longer in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Abbeville, La., woman by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging her with being an out-of-state fugitive from justice and on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and on a warrant charging him with property theft valued at $100 - $750.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on suspicion of possession of marijuana 4 ounces - 5 lbs.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria him by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana 2 - 4 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with illegal dumping of more than 1,000 pounds or 200 cubic feet.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 65-year-old Pasadena man by deputies Jan. 12 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member by impeding breath case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a public servant case and on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
