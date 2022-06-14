Gabriel Castellano Jr., 31, of Victoria was arrested Sunday by officers on suspicion of stalking.
He was also arrested on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
He remained in custody Tuesday, according to jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies June 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year old Port Lavaca man by deputies June 13 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 400 grams case and a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Houston man by deputies June 13 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, possession of marijuana less than 20 ounces, and tampering with or fabricating evidence with the intention to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 13 on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 13 on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 13 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Goliad man by officers on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, and evading arrest, as well as by deputies June 13 on a Goliad County warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by officers June 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 14 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury.
