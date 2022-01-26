A 32-year-old Victoria man was arrested by officers Wednesday on suspicion of four separate offenses.
Officers arrested him on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon; resisting arrest, search or transportation; possession of marijuana; and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
The man was booked into the Victoria County Jail at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 25 on warrants charging her with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 26 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, two Class C Misdemeanors and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
