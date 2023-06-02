The Victoria County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jeremiah Young, 41, of Victoria, on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a sexual assault of a child case at 3:43 p.m. Thursday.
The violation of probation warrant was issued in Lavaca County. Young was admitted to the Victoria County Jail at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to Victoria County Jail records.
Young's bond is set at $50,000, according to Victoria County Jail online records. He is still in the Victoria County Jail as of Friday afternoon.
ARRESTED:
Victoria County:
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Point Comfort man June 1 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 59-year-old Victoria man June 1 by officers on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Houston man June 1 by officers on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man June 1 by deputies on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 and bail jumping and failure to appear cases. He was also arrested on a McMullen County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Laredo man June 1 by officers on suspicion of burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man June 1 by deputies on a warrant charging him with stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man June 1 by officers on suspicion tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man June 1 by officers on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman June 1 by officers on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a harassment of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man June 1 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Juneau, Alaska man June 1 by officers on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in a sale of alcohol to minors case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man June 1 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a evading arrest or detention case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman June 1 by deputies on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 gram case and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman June 1 by officers on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams and on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Bloomington man June 2 by officers on suspicion of harassment of a public servant and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man June 2 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Freeport man June 2 by officers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container.
DeWitt County:
- CUERO — A 25-year-old Cuero woman May 26 by deputies on suspicion of felony escape while arrested or confined, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces. She was also arrested on warrants charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $100-750 and burglary of habitation cases.
- CUERO — A 44-year-old Yoakum man May 26 by Yoakum officers on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- CUERO — A 27-year-old La Vernia woman May 26 by deputies on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- CUERO — A 29-year-old Cuero man May 26 by deputies on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 27-year-old Smithville man May 26 by deputies on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 58-year-old Yorktown man May 26 by deputies on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- CUERO — A 63-year-old Yorktown man May 26 by deputies on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and theft of property $2,500-30,000.
- CUERO — A 61-year-old Gillette woman May 26 by deputies on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and theft of property less than $100,
- CUERO — An 18-year-old Victoria man May 27 by troopers on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 32-year-old Yoakum woman May 27 by Yoakum officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a dangerous drug and criminal trespass.
- CUERO — A 69-year-old Yorktown man May 28 by deputies on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Caldwell woman May 29 by troopers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 21-year-old Cuero man May 30 by Cuero officers on suspicion of criminal mischief between $750-2,500 and two counts of harassment.
- CUERO — A 36-year-old Victoria man May 30 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- CUERO — A 22-year-old Cuero man May 30 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an intoxication assault with vehicle case.
- CUERO — A 52-year-old Yorktown man May 30 by deputies on suspicion of felony bail jumping and failure to appear.
- CUERO — A 35-year-old Gwunn Oak, Maryland man May 30 by deputies on suspicion of theft of property greater than $300,000.
- CUERO — A 33-year-old Cuero man May 31 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an arson case.
- CUERO — A 24-year-old Karnes City man May 31 by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 and on a Guadalupe County warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
- CUERO — A 44-year-old Houston man June 1 by Cuero officers on suspicion of theft of property between $750-$2,500.
- CUERO — A 33-year-old Cuero man June 1 by Cuero officers on suspicion of public intoxication.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Cuero woman June 1 by Cuero officers on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and disorderly conduct.