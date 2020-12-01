VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of evading arrest or detention while driving a vehicle.
Officers attempted to pull over the driver around 10:11 p.m. Sunday night after seeing the vehicle's headlights were off. The driver ignored the police lights and sirens and drove to the residence of the van's owner, where he willingly exited and was arrested, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
Police initiated the stop in the 1100 block of East Red River Street and pursued the driver to the residence on the 700 block of East Park Avenue, Brogger said. That distance is about two blocks.
The driver was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and issued a written warning for operating a vehicle without headlamps when required.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bloomington man by officers Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Telferner man by officers Nov. 30 on a warrant charging him with assault on a family member by impeding breathing.
VICTORIA — A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 30 for parole violation.
