A robbery was reported to Victoria police Thursday evening, according to police records.
Police identified a 60-year-old Victoria man as the victim. The crime was described as an aggravated robbery.
A wallet, money, ID, various credit cards and a Wells Fargo checkbook were reported stolen.
The robbery, which was reported about 10:30 p.m., occurred in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Houston Highway.
A pistol was used to commit the theft. It was unclear whether anyone was arrested.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Beeville man Feb. 16 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 16 by deputies on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child to imminent danger and bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man Feb. 16 by officers on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury to family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man Feb. 16 by officers on suspicion of violation of bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man Feb. 16 by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 16 by officers on suspicion of assault causes bodily injury family member.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man Feb. 16 by officers on a surety off bond warrant charging him with forgery of a financial instrument between $100-750. He was also arrested on a capias pro fine warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man Feb. 16 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and on warrants charging him with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man Feb. 16 by deputies on a warrant charging him with assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Goliad woman Feb. 16 by officers on suspicion of failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information and possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man Feb. 16 by officers on a warrant charging him with theft of property $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman Feb. 16 by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man Feb. 17 by U.S. Marshals officials on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and on two Hays County warrants charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Houston man Feb. 17 by deputies on a Brazos County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man Feb. 17 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Port Lavaca woman Feb. 17 by officers on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and a Class C misdemeanor.