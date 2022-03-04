Kadin Perez, 21, of Victoria, was convicted Thursday on four counts of harassment of a public servant after spitting on Victoria police officers while knowingly infected with COVID-19.
Perez was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for a third degree felony, according to a news release from District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson’s office.
Perez was arrested on Sept. 1 at a local nightclub where Victoria police were responding to a disturbance. There officers saw Perez and a companion, who were both highly intoxicated, according to the news release.
Officers attempted to identify the pair and find them a safe ride home when Perez became hostile and uncooperative, resulting in him being arrested for public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor.
Once placed in handcuffs, Perez resisted officers and intentionally spit on them, according to the news release.
While resisting, he shouted obscenities at the officers, including that he was positive for COVID-19 and hoped the officers would contract it and die.
Officers took Perez to Citizens Medical Center to clear him for incarceration. He tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
Perez plead guilty to the four counts of harassment of a public servant and was sentenced by District Judge Elì Garza.
Arrested
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers March 3 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evident with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance less than 20 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a building.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-oldVictoria man by officers March 3 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing bodily injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA -A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on suspicion of tampering with governmental records and possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies March 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA -A 40-year-old Raisin man by officers March 3 on two warrants charging him with burglary of a building; a third warrant charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity; and on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence case and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 3 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than a gram case.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on suspicion of a class C misdemeanor, unlawfully carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, search or transport and burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies March 4 on warrants charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 4 on two warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in driving while intoxicated cases; two warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and the second less than 28 grams cases; a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case; and a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 4 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750, a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than1 gram, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than 5 items and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Bloomington man by officers March 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Port O’Connor man by a state trooper March 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
