Lucas Dominquez, 25, of Victoria, and Alizay Fuentes, 18, also of Victoria, were arrested Thursday morning on charges of aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.
The pair remain in custody as of Thursday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Granbury man by deputies May 18 on warrants charging him with hindering secured creditors $2,500-$30,000 as well as insurance fraud $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies May 18 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $100, with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 18 on warrants charging her with home burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of property $100-$750 and violation of probation in a possession of a drug case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by troopers May 18 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman on suspicion of assaulting a public servant as well as warrants charging her with four Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA —A 35-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies May 18 on suspicion of theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers May 18 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 2-400 grams and warrants charging him with evading arrest or detention as well as accident involving serious injury.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man May 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers May 18 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Rockport man by deputies May 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Telferner woman by deputies May 19 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
