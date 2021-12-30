Victoria police on Wednesday identified three Victoria men that they said were involved in a shooting at a gas station on Christmas Eve that injured one man.
On Dec. 24 about 10:55 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of East Mockingbird Lane after receiving a call describing gunshots in the area, said David Brogger, a Victoria Police Department spokesman.
Officer found a 26-year-old man who had been shot after an altercation had occurred. The man, who police did not identify, was transported to an area hospital with injuries they said were not life-threatening.
After the shooting, detectives worked to obtain arrest warrants for John Caleb Garcia, 20, Nathaniel Pena, 21, and Carlos Escobar Jr., 19, all of Victoria, Brogger said.
About 6 p.m. Saturday, which was Christmas Day, the three were arrested after a traffic stop in the 3300 block of SH 185. The arrest was “without incident,” Brogger said.
The three were charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Garcia and Pena were each charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Escobar was also charged with theft of a firearm, according to online jail records.
They were taken to the Victoria County Jail, where they all remained on Thursday, according to online jail records.
Garcia was held on bonds totaling $1,050,500. Pena was held on bond totaling $1,001,000. Escobar was held on bond totaling $1,050,000, according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 29 on suspicion of criminal trespass of a habitation, shelter, Superfund or infrastructure site.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of violation of a boundary or protective order and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old San Antonio man by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 29 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 30 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 — 4 grams, failure to identify as a fugitive by giving false information and a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
