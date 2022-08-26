A 55-year-old Victoria woman reported a window pane vandalized at her home in the 100 block of Palmwood Drive to Victoria police Thursday.
The incident was reported at 12:29 a.m. Thursday, and the case is considered a criminal mischief $100-$750 case, according to the incident report.
Criminal mischief $100-$750 is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine up to $2,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 25 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams and possession of dangerous drug as well as Calhoun County warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia, keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Aug. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 25 on a warrant charging her with theft of property $100-750, enhanced.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 25 on warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of surety off bond in unauthorized used of vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams cases.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 25 on warrants charging him with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person, reckless bodily injury and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 26 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 26 on warrants charging him with two counts of criminal mischief to impair or interrupt public service.
