Victoria resident Priscilla Perez Trevino, 43, was arrested by Victoria police Thursday afternoon on drug and assault charges.
Trevino was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, resisting arrest, search or transport and assault of a public servant.
She was stopped in a dark blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze traveling at a “high rate of speed” about 2:15 p.m., said department spokesperson Lauren Meaux. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with Trevino, the only person in the vehicle.
“Through preliminary investigation, the officer located an open container and a narcotic believed to be methamphetamine,” she said. “As the officer attempted to arrest Trevino, she began to resist ultimately striking the officer.”
She was then taken to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Meaux said.
Perez’s bond for all three charges was set at $42,500, according to the Victoria County Jail website.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Cuero man Dec. 1 by deputies on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention case and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man Dec. 1 by U.S. Marshals officials on a Nueces County warrant charging him with violation of probation in unlawful carrying of a weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Woodsboro woman Dec. 1 by deputies on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Yoakum woman Dec. 1 by deputies on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content 0.15 or greater.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Alamogordo, N.M., man Dec. 1 by officers on a Jackson County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.