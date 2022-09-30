Victoria police arrested Victoria resident Ashley Potcinske, 33, at 1:10 p.m. Thursday on Webb County warrants charging her with two counts of smuggling of persons.
The warrant was issued by the U.S. Border Patrol.
Attempts to get further information from the Border Patrol were unsuccessful Friday.
Potcinske remained in the Victoria County Jail Friday. Her bond was set at $70,000 for the two charges, according to Victoria County Jail online records.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Sept. 29 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15 case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old LaSalle man by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of four counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 29 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Shiner woman by officers Sept. 29 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.15%.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 30 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and a Lavaca County warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-750.