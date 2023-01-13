A 41-year-old Victoria woman reported $400 stolen from her near the 1500 block of E. Rio Grande Street at 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
The case is considered a theft of property $100-$750 case, according to the Victoria Police Department's incident report.
Theft of property $100-$750 is a Class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Inez man by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case and a Hays County warrant charging him with driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension without financial resolution case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of criminal trespass and on warrants charging him with criminal trespass and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 12 on a warrant charging her with credit or debit card abuse of the elderly.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole and on warrants charging her with two counts of felony bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in a forgery of financial instrument case and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on warrants charging him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Refugio man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Three Rivers woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 13 on a Live Oak County warrant charging him with driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on warrants charging her with two counts of money laundering between $30,000-$150,000, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and six Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old El Campo woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence case.