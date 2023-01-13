Blotter generic

A 41-year-old Victoria woman reported $400 stolen from her near the 1500 block of E. Rio Grande Street at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. 

The case is considered a theft of property $100-$750 case, according to the Victoria Police Department's incident report.

Theft of property $100-$750 is a Class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $2,000 and up to 180 days in jail, according to the Texas Penal Code.

ARRESTED:

  • VICTORIA — A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
  • VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana between 4-200 grams case.
  • VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
  • VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Inez man by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case and a Hays County warrant charging him with driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension without financial resolution case.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of criminal trespass and on warrants charging him with criminal trespass and a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 12 on a warrant charging her with credit or debit card abuse of the elderly.
  • VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole and on warrants charging her with two counts of felony bail jumping and failure to appear, bond forfeiture in a forgery of financial instrument case and two Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
  • VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 12 on warrants charging him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and surety off bond in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
  • VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Refugio man by officers Jan. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 63-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 12 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.
  • VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Three Rivers woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
  • VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 13 on a Live Oak County warrant charging him with driving with an invalid license with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution.
  • VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
  • VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 13 on warrants charging her with two counts of money laundering between $30,000-$150,000, two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and six Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 45-year-old El Campo woman by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair case.
  • VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 13 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence case.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

Tags

Health Reporter

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.