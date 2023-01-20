An 18-year-old Victoria woman’s financial information was stolen from her residence in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive.
The woman reported the burglary to Victoria police Thursday afternoon with officers responding about 1:20 p.m., said Victoria Police Department spokesperson Lauren Meaux.
After a preliminary investigation, officers determined a person entered the woman’s residence without permission and obtained the woman’s financial information and began using it fraudulently, Meaux said.
There was no forced entry or injuries, she said. No arrests or citations had been issued, and the case was still under investigation.
The suspected crime is considered a burglary of habitation and a credit card or debit card abuse case, according to police records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old El Campo man Jan. 19 by deputies on a warrant charging him with theft of property $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man Jan. 19 by deputies on violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman Jan. 19 by officers on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man Jan. 19 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man Jan. 19 by officers on warrants charging him with criminal mischief $100-750 and two Class C misdemeanors. He was also arrested on suspicion of another Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Houston man Jan. 19 by officers on a Harris County warrant charging him with violation of bond or protective order at least two times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man Jan. 19 by deputies on a Harris County warrant charging him with aggravated robbery.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man Jan. 20 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man Jan. 20 by officers on suspicion of violation of bond or a protective order.