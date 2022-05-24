Victoria Smith, 26, of Victoria, was arrested by deputies Monday afternoon on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated with a minor under the age of 15 in her vehicle.
She remained in custody Tuesday, according to information from the Victoria County Jail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers May 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 23 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and felony failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 24 by deputies on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Inez woman by deputies May 24 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on suspicion of violation of bond or a protective order and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers May 24 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and felony failure to appear and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 24 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or less.
