A woman was reported attempting to steal from a Dollar King, 2606 N. Laurent St., at 11:35 p.m. Monday, according to Victoria police records.
The woman attempted to enter from the front of the building and damaged the front door. Nothing was stolen.
The incident is listed as burglary of a building.
Burglary of a building is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a of fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 28-200 grams and possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on warrants charging him with burglary of a habitation and abandoning or endangering a child to imminent danger causing bodily injury and violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, evading arrest or detention and felony escape while arrested or confined.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Ganado man by officers March 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers March 28 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Alice woman by officers March 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
