A 17-year-old woman reported being robbed at 11:02 a.m. to Victoria police Wednesday in the 3000 block of Houston Highway near Citizens Medical Center and the University of Houston-Victoria.
The woman was robbed in a parking lot. She reported her iPhone 12 as stolen.
Robbery is a second degree felony punishable by 2-20 years imprisonment and fine up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA— A 24-year-old Houston man March 2 by officers on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA— A 42-year-old Victoria man March 2 by deputies on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an online solicitation of a minor case.
VICTORIA— A 28-year-old Victoria woman March 2 by officers on suspicion unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams case.
VICTORIA— A 33-year-old Los Fresnos woman March 2 by deputies on warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
VICTORIA— A 58-year-old Victoria man March 2 by officers on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA— A 31-year-old Victoria man March 3 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
VICTORIA— A 26-year-old Victoria man March 3 by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
VICTORIA— A 18-year-old Victoria man March 3 by officers on suspicion of unlawful carrying of a weapon; resisting arrest, search or transport; burglary of vehicle; a Class C misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams; and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
