A 30-year-old Victoria woman reported two of her door locks to her home in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive were vandalized.
The woman found the locks vandalized at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They were last known to be secure at 3:15 p.m., according to the police incident report.
The case is considered a criminal mischief less than $100 case, according to the report.
Criminal mischief less than $100 is considered a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500, according to the Texas penal code.
ARRESTED:
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and burglary of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Nov. 3 on warrants charging her with resisting arrest, search or transport and three Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 3 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA— A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on A Calhoun County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense case and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA— A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest, search or transport and harassment of public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.