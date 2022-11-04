Blotter generic

A 30-year-old Victoria woman reported two of her door locks to her home in the 5600 block of North John Stockbauer Drive were vandalized.

The woman found the locks vandalized at 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They were last known to be secure at 3:15 p.m., according to the police incident report.

The case is considered a criminal mischief less than $100 case, according to the report.

Criminal mischief less than $100 is considered a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500, according to the Texas penal code.

ARRESTED:

  • VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
  • VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and burglary of vehicle.
  • VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
  • VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Nov. 3 on warrants charging her with resisting arrest, search or transport and three Class C misdemeanors.
  • VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 3 on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000.
  • VICTORIA— A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on suspicion of criminal trespass.
  • VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 3 on A Calhoun County warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, third or more offense case and a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
  • VICTORIA— A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest, search or transport and harassment of public servant.
  • VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

Health Reporter

