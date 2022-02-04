Thomas Rex Kennedy III, 37, of Yoakum, pled guilty to three counts of burglary of habitation Friday.
The burglaries all happened in December 2020 in Downtown Victoria.
Kennedy was sentenced to 30 years in prison for each burglary charge, which will be served consecutively, according to a news release from the Victoria County District Attorney’s office.
The cases were investigated by Victoria Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Andrea Harvey. Judge Eli Garza presided over the plea.
Kennedy had previously been convicted of burglary in Cherokee and Lavaca counties, according to the news release.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging him for violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Houston man by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging him for violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 3 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case and a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 3 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Liberty Hill man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 4 on a warrant charging her for interfering with public duties.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 4 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.