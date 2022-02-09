A 33-year-old Yorktown man was arrested by state troopers Feb. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams and on a warrant charging him with theft of property $2,500-30,000.
The theft of property warrant came from DeWitt County.
The man was arrested at 2:16 p.m. and was booked into the Victoria County Jail at 4:05 p.m.
The bond set for the man for both offenses is $25,000.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by troopers Feb. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury of a family member.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 8 on warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of a firearm.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 8 on a violation of parole warrant and a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Telferner man by deputies Feb. 8 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Edna man by officers Feb. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Beeville woman by deputies Feb. 8 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 9 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and fleeing police.
